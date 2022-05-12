Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins for 540 area code

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Starting Saturday, seven digits won’t be enough to connect a call.

You’ll need to dial 10 digits, including the area code.

“Nobody’s phone number will change. If you have a 540 phone number, you will keep that,” said Ford Carson, Communications Specialist with the State Corporation Commission.

This is happening because there’s a shortage of numbers available to the 540 area code.

“A very similar thing is happening in the southeast of the state, and the Commission have received very few complaints or even inquiries about it,” said Carson.

Everyone in the 540 area should check their saved numbers. All numbers should be saved with all 10 digits instead of just seven, especially emergency contacts or safety services. If you dial only seven numbers, your call won’t go through.

“You’ll probably just get that operator message, like your call can’t be completed as dialed,” said Carson.

The dialing practice period began in November, but the phase-in is almost complete. In June, a new area code, 826, will be introduced for new phone numbers.

“Phone numbers will not be replaced with 826, but rather new ones will be assigned with 826 as early as June 14,” said Carson.

Some of the areas in the 540 area code region are Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Front Royal, Harrisonburg, Radford, Roanoke, Salem, Staunton, Waynesboro and Winchester.

