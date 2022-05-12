Merge Coffee in Harrisonburg offering free tastings of coffee from around the world

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Coffee is one of the most popular drinks in the world, and one shop in Harrisonburg is looking to share different types and flavors with the community.

Merge Coffee Company will be offering a free tasting event every Wednesday, and each coffee is from a different country and brewed in its own way.

These tastings had just gotten started before the most recent spike in COVID-19 cases, and staff are excited to provide a new experience to coffee drinkers in the Friendly City.

“So you could have savory you could have acidic you could have sweet. And there are lots of things to discover so we wanted to have a place for people to try those things, without having to commit to buying those things,” Co-Owner of Merge Coffee Company Darryl Matthews said.

The tastings are at their downtown location at 425 North Main Street, and the next event is May 18th.

To get tickets and view details about the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.