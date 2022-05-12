Reifsnider changes jersey number to honor Lauren Bernett

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison baseball star Travis Reifsnider is changing his jersey number to honor late JMU softball standout Lauren Bernett.

Reifsnider announced earlier this week that he will be wearing #22 for the remainder of the season to honor Bernett, who also wore #22 before her tragic death just over two weeks ago.

Travis Reifsnider will sport a new number down the stretch.



Always with us 💜 pic.twitter.com/4Pvb2hiZ5S — JMU Baseball (@JMUBaseball) May 9, 2022

“I wanted to show support for the softball team, Lauren’s family, everyone that Lauren had impacted,” said Reifsnider in an interview with WHSV. “I know you probably saw on Twitter just how many teams were showing support. She impacted people all across the country. In the softball community, outside the softball community, and I really just wanted to show support for our softball team and also...mental health of student-athletes is something that’s not talked about much.”

Travis Reifsnider talking about his decision to change his jersey to #22 in honor of Lauren Bernett: @treif8 @JMUBaseball @JMUSoftball pic.twitter.com/nDCxZpdFNm — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) May 11, 2022

Reifsnider has been one of the Dukes’ best players this season. He leads JMU with a .315 batting average to go along with a team-high 11 home runs. Reifsnider says he first asked Chase DeLauter, who normally wears #22 for the JMU baseball team, about the number change and his teammate was on-board with the move. DeLauter, who is expected to be a first round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, has been sidelined since April 9 with a broken foot and is not expected to return for James Madison this season.

JMU is scheduled to play a three-game series at Hofstra this weekend with game one set for a 3 p.m. first pitch on Friday.

