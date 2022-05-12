Shenandoah District Track & Field Championships
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah District track & field championships were held Wednesday night.
Teams competed at Waynesboro High School. The Shenandoah District includes: Staunton, Waynesboro, Riverheads, Wilson Memorial, Fort Defiance, Buffalo Gap, and Stuarts Draft.
