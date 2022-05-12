Advertisement

Staunton PD investigating alleged assault on school bus

Police came to the bus after it pulled over on Parkersburg Turnpike Thursday afternoon after...
Police came to the bus after it pulled over on Parkersburg Turnpike Thursday afternoon after school.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Police Spokesperson Capt. Chad Kauffman says a child allegedly assaulted a person on a school bus Thursday.

Police came to the bus after it pulled over on Parkersburg Turnpike Thursday afternoon after school. Capt. Kauffman says the incident involved a bus transporting students from Bessie Weller Elementary on their way home.

One person had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital. The child who allegedly assaulted the person was taken by a school official who came to the scene, according to police.

Capt. Kauffman says after the incident, the students proceeded back on their regular route.

This incident remains under investigation. Stay with WHSV for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
Former Shenandoah County pageant queen dies in car crash, four others seriously injured
Mega Millions ticket bought in Timberville wins $1 million
Jesse West took home the title in the Masters Greco-Roman division.
Valley wrestling coach takes home world title, qualifying for world competition
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
A man in South Carolina has died of a heart attack after he was burying the body of his...
Sheriff: Man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard

Latest News

RockCo
Air3 rocks out over Rockingham County
Picnic tables at Ridgeview Park were destroyed, and staff suspect it happened Friday, May 6.
Vandals do $3,000 in damage to Waynesboro park
This resolution comes after Strasburg resident Paul Rush’s home was vandalized twice with...
Strasburg Town Council passes Unity resolution
Virginian’s law says hunters are allowed to retrieve dogs even when the property owner has...
Private property owners sue over Virginia’s hunting dog law