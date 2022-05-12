Staunton PD investigating alleged assault on school bus

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Police Spokesperson Capt. Chad Kauffman says a child allegedly assaulted a person on a school bus Thursday.

Police came to the bus after it pulled over on Parkersburg Turnpike Thursday afternoon after school. Capt. Kauffman says the incident involved a bus transporting students from Bessie Weller Elementary on their way home.

One person had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital. The child who allegedly assaulted the person was taken by a school official who came to the scene, according to police.

Capt. Kauffman says after the incident, the students proceeded back on their regular route.

This incident remains under investigation. Stay with WHSV for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.