Strasburg Town Council passes Unity resolution

This resolution comes after Strasburg resident Paul Rush’s home was vandalized twice with anti-LGBTQ words, among other hateful speech.(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After seven months of discussions, the Strasburg Town Council approved a Unity resolution on a 7-1 vote.

This resolution comes after Strasburg resident Paul Rush’s home was vandalized twice with anti-LGBTQ words, among other hateful speech.

“It was important for us to come to a consensus and to pass a Unity resolution to show that we as a council are backing our citizens and all of our citizens,” said Strasburg Mayor Brandy Boies.

After previously discussing and denying previous versions, the approved resolution was reconstructed by a diverse government class at Sherando High School, taught by council member Doreen Ricard.

“They wrote this resolution and I don’t know if there’s anything more powerful than that, than hearing from our diverse youth,” said Mayor Boies. “And that was just something that would be hard for anyone not to get behind.”

Mayor Boies says even though this resolution isn’t law, she hopes the resolution encourages residents facing discrimination to feel comfortable talking with their elected officials.

