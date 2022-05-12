Vandals do $3,000 in damage to Waynesboro park

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s Ridgeview Park is supposed to be a serene place for walking, picnicking and playing.

Recently, it’s become the subject for recent vandalisms. Just last weekend, a restroom and picnic tables were destroyed.

Picnic tables at Ridgeview Park were destroyed, and staff suspect it happened Friday, May 6. (WHSV)

In November, a different restroom was vandalized. November’s vandalism wound up costing about $17,000, and last weekend’s damage will cost about $3,000.

“We’ve had some other graffiti events happening recently in the park, but we don’t know if these are connected or just stand-alone occurrences,” said Parks Project Manager Stephanie Seltzer.

Seltzer said they believe the vandalism occurred the evening of Friday, May 6.

Now that they’re having to make repairs, they’re rescheduling staffers and trying to get this fixed as soon as possible. For right now, though, they’re down a men’s room, and the pavilion is down a few picnic tables.

“Certainly, it does cause some problems. We have folks that have rented the pavilion, so now we’re short a few picnic tables that they might have been expecting and counting on for their event, and also we have to clean that up pretty quickly, so it can be ready and looking good for the folks that have rented out that space for this weekend,” Seltzer said.

Not only is it inconvenient, but the repairs may also take longer than usual.

“We’ll have to wait for insurance adjustments and that sort of thing, and then contract and contractors, right now, are very busy and having an issue with supply and demand. Those sorts of things could put us behind and not have that restroom facility available over a large chunk of the summertime,” Seltzer said.

Seltzer said they reported the damage to the police, and anyone with information is asked to call Waynesboro Police at (540) 942-6675.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.