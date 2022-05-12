Advertisement

Vandals do $3,000 in damage to Waynesboro park

By Kayla Brooks
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s Ridgeview Park is supposed to be a serene place for walking, picnicking and playing.

Recently, it’s become the subject for recent vandalisms. Just last weekend, a restroom and picnic tables were destroyed.

Picnic tables at Ridgeview Park were destroyed, and staff suspect it happened Friday, May 6.
Picnic tables at Ridgeview Park were destroyed, and staff suspect it happened Friday, May 6.(WHSV)

In November, a different restroom was vandalized. November’s vandalism wound up costing about $17,000, and last weekend’s damage will cost about $3,000.

“We’ve had some other graffiti events happening recently in the park, but we don’t know if these are connected or just stand-alone occurrences,” said Parks Project Manager Stephanie Seltzer.

Seltzer said they believe the vandalism occurred the evening of Friday, May 6.

Now that they’re having to make repairs, they’re rescheduling staffers and trying to get this fixed as soon as possible. For right now, though, they’re down a men’s room, and the pavilion is down a few picnic tables.

“Certainly, it does cause some problems. We have folks that have rented the pavilion, so now we’re short a few picnic tables that they might have been expecting and counting on for their event, and also we have to clean that up pretty quickly, so it can be ready and looking good for the folks that have rented out that space for this weekend,” Seltzer said.

Not only is it inconvenient, but the repairs may also take longer than usual.

“We’ll have to wait for insurance adjustments and that sort of thing, and then contract and contractors, right now, are very busy and having an issue with supply and demand. Those sorts of things could put us behind and not have that restroom facility available over a large chunk of the summertime,” Seltzer said.

Seltzer said they reported the damage to the police, and anyone with information is asked to call Waynesboro Police at (540) 942-6675.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
Former Shenandoah County pageant queen dies in car crash, four others seriously injured
Mega Millions ticket bought in Timberville wins $1 million
Jesse West took home the title in the Masters Greco-Roman division.
Valley wrestling coach takes home world title, qualifying for world competition
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
A man in South Carolina has died of a heart attack after he was burying the body of his...
Sheriff: Man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard

Latest News

This resolution comes after Strasburg resident Paul Rush’s home was vandalized twice with...
Strasburg Town Council passes Unity resolution
Virginian’s law says hunters are allowed to retrieve dogs even when the property owner has...
Private property owners sue over Virginia’s hunting dog law
Charlottesville man and friends spreading awareness about scams targeting the elderly
Graduates at Blue Ridge Community College in 2018.
BRCC graduation postponed to May 16