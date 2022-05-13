Advertisement

Court date continued for Bridgewater College shooting suspect

27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College shooting suspect Alexander Wyatt Campbell’s next court date has been continued until October, according to court documents.

Campbell is facing several felony charges including the murder of Bridgewater College Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety officer J.J. Jefferson on February 1.

Campbell’s next court date was scheduled for next Wednesday, May 18, but the Virginia Courts website shows that was continued to October 26.

During Campbell’s last hearing on February 16, a judge set a court-ordered mental health evaluation of the suspect, as well as a 90-day mental health status report.

At that time, Campbell’s court-ordered defense attorney Gene Hart raised the issue of sanity at the time of the offense based on speaking with family members who said Campbell had dealt with mental health issues in the past. The defense believes Campbell has undiagnosed mental health disorders like possible schizophrenia.

The 27-year-old is currently being held at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Jail without bond.

