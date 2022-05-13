Advertisement

Crash on I-81 NB causes backups in Shenandoah County

VDOT: Tractor trailer crash at mm 285 NB.
Crash at I-81 NB in Shenandoah County, mm 285
Crash at I-81 NB in Shenandoah County, mm 285
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a tractor trailer crash on I-81 northbound, at mile marker 285 in Shenandoah County. Motorists can expect delays in this area, as all north lanes are currently closed. As of 3 a.m. Friday, VDOT is reporting traffic backups are approximately 2.0 miles.

Stay with WHSV for the latest.

