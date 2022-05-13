Crash on I-81 NB causes backups in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a tractor trailer crash on I-81 northbound, at mile marker 285 in Shenandoah County. Motorists can expect delays in this area, as all north lanes are currently closed. As of 3 a.m. Friday, VDOT is reporting traffic backups are approximately 2.0 miles.

Stay with WHSV for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.