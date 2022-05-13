Fatal crash investigation in Craigsville

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) -

At 1:27 p.m. on May 11, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway, just north of Sunset Hill Lane.

Corinne Geller with VSP says a Toyota Echo and a Chevrolet Silverado collided on Little Calf Pasture Highway resulting in the death of the adult male driver of the Toyota.

The crash remains under investigation.

