Advertisement

Fatal crash investigation in Craigsville

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway.
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway.(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) -

At 1:27 p.m. on May 11, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway, just north of Sunset Hill Lane.

Corinne Geller with VSP says a Toyota Echo and a Chevrolet Silverado collided on Little Calf Pasture Highway resulting in the death of the adult male driver of the Toyota.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police came to the bus after it pulled over on Parkersburg Turnpike Thursday afternoon after...
Staunton PD investigating alleged assault on school bus
Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby Lee Elementary School were renamed Mountain View High...
Shenandoah County School Board discusses the restoration of confederate school names
Picnic tables at Ridgeview Park were destroyed, and staff suspect it happened Friday, May 6.
Vandals do $3,000 in damage to Waynesboro park
Graduates at Blue Ridge Community College in 2018.
BRCC graduation postponed to May 16
Virginian’s law says hunters are allowed to retrieve dogs even when the property owner has...
Private property owners sue over Virginia’s hunting dog law

Latest News

Many Virginia Metro areas are within a few pennies of tying or breaking their all-time record...
Virginia gas price average sets new record high
One man dead after crash in Page County Wednesday
Virginia State Police
VSP investigating fatal crash in Page County
Juneteenth Holiday graphic
Virginia Tech approves Juneteenth as permanent university holiday