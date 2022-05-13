Advertisement

Passengers on German train overpower attacker who wounded 5

A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect...
A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect with the help of two other passengers, state police confirmed.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Three passengers on a regional train in Germany overpowered an Iraq-born man who wounded five people with a knife on Friday, authorities said.

The train was traveling near the western city of Aachen when the man began attacking fellow passengers “randomly and arbitrarily,” state interior minister Herbert Reul said, according to the news agency dpa.

The motive for the attack was under investigation. The wounded were being treated at local hospitals and none of them was in life-threatening condition, police said.

There were about 270 passengers on the train, Reul said. A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect with the help of two other passengers, state police said.

The suspect was known to authorities, Reul said. He described the attack as “a gruesome crime that was stopped in an enormous act of courage.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police came to the bus after it pulled over on Parkersburg Turnpike Thursday afternoon after...
Staunton PD investigating alleged assault on school bus
Graduates at Blue Ridge Community College in 2018.
BRCC graduation postponed to May 16
Picnic tables at Ridgeview Park were destroyed, and staff suspect it happened Friday, May 6.
Vandals do $3,000 in damage to Waynesboro park
Virginian’s law says hunters are allowed to retrieve dogs even when the property owner has...
Private property owners sue over Virginia’s hunting dog law
Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby Lee Elementary School were renamed Mountain View High...
Shenandoah County School Board discusses the restoration of confederate school names

Latest News

Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian soldier to go on trial in first war-crimes case
FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
LIVE: Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake
One man dead after crash in Page County Wednesday
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Sentencing for former nurse RaDonda Vaught