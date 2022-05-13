Grant County Board of Education Election historically close

GRANT COUNTY, Wv. (WHSV) - In West Virginia, Grant County is dealing with a historically close election for the final seat on its Board of Education.

Following election day on Tuesday, the race is still too close to call. As of May 13, Grant County School Bus Driver Jared Alt leads incumbent Janie Berg by a single vote.

Grant County Clerk Seymour “Bud” Fisher, told WHSV that he has never seen an election so close in his time serving the county.

On Monday, the County’s three commissioners will select a single precinct at random to go through the canvassing process to verify all different counts in the election and go through any absentee and provisional ballots that came in and were postmarked prior to election day.

Once the canvassing process is complete and a winner is determined, the County Commission will communicate with the state to certify the results. The winner of the race will step into their term on the Board immediately after the results are certified.

