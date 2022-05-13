Advertisement

Grant County Board of Education Election historically close

As of May 13, Grant County School Bus Driver Jared Alt leads incumbent Janie Berg by a single...
As of May 13, Grant County School Bus Driver Jared Alt leads incumbent Janie Berg by a single vote.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Wv. (WHSV) - In West Virginia, Grant County is dealing with a historically close election for the final seat on its Board of Education.

Following election day on Tuesday, the race is still too close to call. As of May 13, Grant County School Bus Driver Jared Alt leads incumbent Janie Berg by a single vote.

Grant County Clerk Seymour “Bud” Fisher, told WHSV that he has never seen an election so close in his time serving the county.

On Monday, the County’s three commissioners will select a single precinct at random to go through the canvassing process to verify all different counts in the election and go through any absentee and provisional ballots that came in and were postmarked prior to election day.

Once the canvassing process is complete and a winner is determined, the County Commission will communicate with the state to certify the results. The winner of the race will step into their term on the Board immediately after the results are certified.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police came to the bus after it pulled over on Parkersburg Turnpike Thursday afternoon after...
Staunton PD investigating alleged assault on school bus
Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby Lee Elementary School were renamed Mountain View High...
Shenandoah County School Board discusses the restoration of confederate school names
One man dead after crash in Page County Wednesday
Picnic tables at Ridgeview Park were destroyed, and staff suspect it happened Friday, May 6.
Vandals do $3,000 in damage to Waynesboro park
Motorists can expect delays near mile marker 206. The north left shoulder is closed.
Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-81 in Augusta County

Latest News

The town of Timberville is putting its American Rescue Plan Act funds to use.
Timberville approves ARPA funded projects
Harrisonburg Vice-Mayor Sal Romero
Sal Romero reflects on time as Harrisonburg Vice-Mayor
The Augusta County Courthouse in downtown Staunton.
Virginia legislators and local advocates hold virtual webinar to discuss leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion
Rockingham County Fair 2021
Rockingham County releases summer lawn party schedule