Intense dust storm caught on video in Iowa

LYON COUNTY, Ia. (KGAN) - Some incredible scenes came out of northwest Iowa Thursday.

What was caught on camera is a “haboob”, a massive dust storm.

These scenes from Lyon County, Iowa in the northwestern part of the state not far from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

This storm was a part of a major system that moved through parts of Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

This was called a “particularly dangerous situation” by the National Weather Service, the same type to hit Iowa in August of 2020.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/nqV7mVOT3G — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) May 12, 2022

