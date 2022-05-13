Advertisement

James Madison University graduates class of 2022

JMU graduation class of 2022
JMU graduation class of 2022(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After four years of adversity which included COVID and final exams, James Madison University held graduation for their school of business graduates at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

JMU President Jonathan Alger was one of many faculty members who spoke at the ceremony, including the dean of the college of business Michael Busing and the speaker of the faculty senate Dr. Val Larsen.

After years of working hard for this very day, graduates were ready to get started in the real world.

“It’s definitely a lot of emotion because I’ve worked really hard,” said Robbie Gomes, one of the JMU graduates, “I’ve been here for four years, I’m just ready to get into the adult world, and start working on stuff.”

Graduations for other departments at James Madison University will continue on at the Atlantic Union Bank Center throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police came to the bus after it pulled over on Parkersburg Turnpike Thursday afternoon after...
Staunton PD investigating alleged assault on school bus
Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby Lee Elementary School were renamed Mountain View High...
Shenandoah County School Board discusses the restoration of confederate school names
One man dead after crash in Page County Wednesday
Picnic tables at Ridgeview Park were destroyed, and staff suspect it happened Friday, May 6.
Vandals do $3,000 in damage to Waynesboro park
Motorists can expect delays near mile marker 206. The north left shoulder is closed.
Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-81 in Augusta County

Latest News

27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Court date continued for Bridgewater College shooting suspect
A haboob hits northwest Iowa bringing 70+ mph winds and low visibility Thursday
Intense dust storm caught on video in Iowa
A haboob hits northwest Iowa bringing 70+ mph winds and low visibility Thursday
Intense dust storm in northwest Iowa
Traffic backups are approximately 8 miles.
Tractor trailer crash causes backups on I-81 in Rockingham County