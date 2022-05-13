James Madison University graduates class of 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After four years of adversity which included COVID and final exams, James Madison University held graduation for their school of business graduates at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

JMU President Jonathan Alger was one of many faculty members who spoke at the ceremony, including the dean of the college of business Michael Busing and the speaker of the faculty senate Dr. Val Larsen.

After years of working hard for this very day, graduates were ready to get started in the real world.

“It’s definitely a lot of emotion because I’ve worked really hard,” said Robbie Gomes, one of the JMU graduates, “I’ve been here for four years, I’m just ready to get into the adult world, and start working on stuff.”

Graduations for other departments at James Madison University will continue on at the Atlantic Union Bank Center throughout the weekend.

