JMU baseball drops series opener at Hofstra

The James Madison baseball team suffered a road loss Friday evening.
The James Madison baseball team suffered a road loss Friday evening.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team suffered a road loss Friday evening.

The Dukes lost to Hofstra, 6-4, in the first game of a weekend series between the CAA rivals. JMU drops to 26-21 overall and 11-7 in CAA play.

James Madison was limited to just six hits in the loss. Kyle Novak went 3-for-5 with a double to pace the Dukes while Liam McDonnell turned in a solid start on the mound with five innings pitched and just one earned run allowed on three hits to go along with three strikeouts. Hofstra scored five runs off of JMU relievers and took the lead for good with a four-run outburst in the sixth inning.

The teams will meet for game two of their series Saturday at 1 p.m.

Turner Ashby picked up a critical win Thursday night in pursuit of the Valley District title.
James Madison baseball star Travis Reifsnider is changing his jersey number to honor late JMU...
Reifsnider changes jersey number to honor Lauren Bernett
The James Madison women’s lacrosse team is preparing for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Well-rested Dukes ready for NCAA Tournament