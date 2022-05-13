JMU baseball drops series opener at Hofstra

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team suffered a road loss Friday evening.

The Dukes lost to Hofstra, 6-4, in the first game of a weekend series between the CAA rivals. JMU drops to 26-21 overall and 11-7 in CAA play.

James Madison was limited to just six hits in the loss. Kyle Novak went 3-for-5 with a double to pace the Dukes while Liam McDonnell turned in a solid start on the mound with five innings pitched and just one earned run allowed on three hits to go along with three strikeouts. Hofstra scored five runs off of JMU relievers and took the lead for good with a four-run outburst in the sixth inning.

The teams will meet for game two of their series Saturday at 1 p.m.

