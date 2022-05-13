Local church seeing much different trend than other churches

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A recent Gallup poll suggests fewer people belong to a house of worship.

At least one church is seeing that change but another said they are seeing the exact opposite.

Pastor Drew Price of New Beginnings Church in Harrisonburg said his church continues to grow even through the pandemic. There are reasons why he thinks his church may be growing while others are not.

One of the main reasons Price said church attendance is declining is because some churches are going in the direction of culture and politics. He said his church, which has seen a growth of 250 percent since the beginning of the pandemic, stays strictly to the Bible and does not tap into what is a very polarized world right now.

“I think people right now especially are very hungry for truth and there are not a lot of places where you can get the truth. The Bible is a place where you can get the truth,” said Price.

Price also said the Bible is not issue-oriented but instead life-oriented and he thinks it is exciting for more people to experience that at his church.

According to the recent Gallup poll, 47 percent of Americans now say they belong to a house of worship which is down from 70 percent in the mid-1990s and 50 percent in 2019.

