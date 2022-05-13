Advertisement

Local church seeing much different trend than other churches

New Beginnings Church in Harrisonburg is seeing the exact opposite.
New Beginnings Church in Harrisonburg is seeing the exact opposite.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A recent Gallup poll suggests fewer people belong to a house of worship.

At least one church is seeing that change but another said they are seeing the exact opposite.

Pastor Drew Price of New Beginnings Church in Harrisonburg said his church continues to grow even through the pandemic. There are reasons why he thinks his church may be growing while others are not.

One of the main reasons Price said church attendance is declining is because some churches are going in the direction of culture and politics. He said his church, which has seen a growth of 250 percent since the beginning of the pandemic, stays strictly to the Bible and does not tap into what is a very polarized world right now.

“I think people right now especially are very hungry for truth and there are not a lot of places where you can get the truth. The Bible is a place where you can get the truth,” said Price.

Price also said the Bible is not issue-oriented but instead life-oriented and he thinks it is exciting for more people to experience that at his church.

According to the recent Gallup poll, 47 percent of Americans now say they belong to a house of worship which is down from 70 percent in the mid-1990s and 50 percent in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
Former Shenandoah County pageant queen dies in car crash, four others seriously injured
Mega Millions ticket bought in Timberville wins $1 million
Jesse West took home the title in the Masters Greco-Roman division.
Valley wrestling coach takes home world title, qualifying for world competition
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
A man in South Carolina has died of a heart attack after he was burying the body of his...
Sheriff: Man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard

Latest News

"Stamps for Hunger" is making a return after a 3-year hiatus.
“Stamp Out Hunger” food drive returns Saturday
JMU baseball standout Travis Reifsnider changes jersey number to honor Lauren Bernett
JMU baseball standout Travis Reifsnider changes jersey number to honor Lauren Bernett
Well-rested JMU women's lacrosse team ready for start of NCAA Tournament
Well-rested JMU women's lacrosse team ready for start of NCAA Tournament
Flags will remain at half staff until sunset on May 16
Governor Youngkin orders flags at half staff in honor of 1 million American lives lost to COVID-19