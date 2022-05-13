Advertisement

Mickelson decides not to defend title at PGA Championship

FILE - Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean...
FILE - Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Phil Mickelson withdrew Friday from the PGA Championship, electing to extend his hiatus from golf following his incendiary comments about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports and the PGA Tour he accused of greed.

Mickelson made history in the PGA last year when he won at Kiawah Island at age 50, making him the oldest champion in 161 years of the majors.

He has not played since Feb. 6 at the Saudi International and has been out of public view.

Mickelson met the deadline to sign up for the PGA Championship on April 25, though his manager said Lefty was unsure about playing but wanted to keep his options open.

The PGA of America announced his decision on social media.

He is only the third PGA champion not to defend his title in the last 75 years. Tiger Woods missed in 2008 while recovering from reconstructive knee surgery, and Ben Hogan couldn’t play in 1949 while recovering from his car getting struck by a bus.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police came to the bus after it pulled over on Parkersburg Turnpike Thursday afternoon after...
Staunton PD investigating alleged assault on school bus
Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby Lee Elementary School were renamed Mountain View High...
Shenandoah County School Board discusses the restoration of confederate school names
One man dead after crash in Page County Wednesday
Picnic tables at Ridgeview Park were destroyed, and staff suspect it happened Friday, May 6.
Vandals do $3,000 in damage to Waynesboro park
Motorists can expect delays near mile marker 206. The north left shoulder is closed.
Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-81 in Augusta County

Latest News

Authorities in Nebraska are investigating the death of a school counselor, Angie Miller, and...
School counselor killed by ex-husband in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say
Mourners gather at the hospital where the body of slain Al Jazeera veteran journalist Shireen...
Israeli police beat pallbearers at journalist’s funeral
FILE - Fred Ward, a cast member in "30 Minutes or Less," poses at the premiere of the film in...
Actor Fred Ward, of ‘Tremors,’ ‘The Right Stuff’ fame, dies
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex...
Sandy Hook lawsuits against Alex Jones on track to resume