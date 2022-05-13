Advertisement

One man dead after crash in Page County Wednesday

(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Rileyville has died after a crash in Page County on Wednesday evening.

According to a release from Virginia State Police, the crash happened along Route 340 near Almond Drive.

A 2005 Ford F-150 was trying to turn left onto Route 340 from a private drive when it hit a Mack Truck heading south.

The driver of the Ford was 75-year-old James W. Mann, Jr. He had life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to Page Memorial Hospital, where he later died. Mann was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Mack, a 54-year-old man from Shenandoah, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

