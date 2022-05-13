Rockingham County releases summer lawn party schedule

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Summer months are almost here and that means lawn parties are back in Rockingham County.

Friday morning the county released the schedule for this summer’s parties and festivals. Lawn parties will be hosted in towns big and small throughout the county to bring people together and bring business to the community.

”Those smaller communities like the Bergton’s, the Cloverhill’s, the Briery Branches, things like that that don’t really have the large population center but definitely there’s no shortage of attendance at the events in their community either,” Joshua Gooden, Director of Tourism for Rockingham County said.

Lawn parties offer music, food, family, friends, parades, games, rides, and fireworks, offering fun for all ages.

”It’s definitely something all of these communities look forward to throughout the year and a lot of times it will be a chance for folks of getting back together and at least being able to see one another if they don’t get together throughout the year,” Gooden said.

The lawn parties kick off next weekend, May 21, and continue throughout the summer months. The big blowout bash, the Rockingham County Fair, will be held from August 15 through August 20.

“Each of them is kind of their own but definitely the largest event out of that whole list is the Rockingham County Fair so that would be one of the biggest events that take place throughout the entire Valley. It kind of wraps up the whole summer season with that in August,” Gooden said.

A full list of this summer’s lawn parties is available on the county’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.