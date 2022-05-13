“Stamp Out Hunger” food drive returns Saturday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is holding a food drive event that has not happened in three years because of the pandemic.

“Stamp Out Hunger” is the largest single-day food drive in the country and it returns this Saturday.

Anybody can help just by leaving food out for your mail carrier. This food drive comes at the perfect time since demand increases during the summer.

“We always see an uptick in demand during the summer months when kids are out of school and no longer have access to free and reduced breakfast and lunch. So it’s a harder strain on already strained budgets,” said Millie Winstead of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Non-perishables, canned fruit and vegetables (preferably low sugar and sodium), canned beans, canned meat such as tuna and chicken, peanut butter, and other nut butters are needed the most.

If you would like to donate, make sure the food is put in a bag and have it out where your mail carrier delivers mail by 8 am Saturday.

