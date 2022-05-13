Timberville approves ARPA funded projects

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Timberville is putting its American Rescue Plan Act funds to use. On Thursday night, its town council approved the use of a portion of its $1.78 million in ARPA funds for a number of projects.

The projects include reserve funding for a remodeling of the Timberville Police Department and a new police vehicle.

“The east end of the building is currently just a garage and the project entails turning that into daily usable space. It will include more workstations for the officers because right now we don’t have enough workstations for every single officer,” said Timberville Town Manager Austin Garber.

The remodeling will also create a conference room and evidence room for the police department.

The ARPA funds will also be used for upgrades at American Legion Park including the installation of bathrooms.

The town’s Public Works Department will also get a boost from the funds including an expansion of the town’s maintenance building and a new service truck.

Overall, the town’s biggest ARPA priority was improving water and infrastructure. It will be purchasing a new sewer pump and making improvements to water and sewer lines throughout the town.

“By getting that money and putting it toward that infrastructure, it helps us be able to better control rate increases. You have to look at rates every year and the price of doing business continues to increase,” said Garber.

Garber said the longevity of water and infrastructure improvements is also a huge benefit to the town.

“You put in a new water or sewer line or make improvements to a water or sewer line and you’re looking to get a minimum of 30 to 40 years out of that infrastructure, so that benefits multiple generations into the future,” he said.

Garber added that some of the projects would have taken 10 to 15 years for the town to get to and fund without the ARPA money.

