Turner Ashby defeats Spotswood to take control of Valley District softball race

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby picked up a critical win Thursday night in pursuit of the Valley District softball title.

The Knights defeated Spotswood, 9-2, in Bridgewater. Both teams entered the night unbeaten in district play. Turner Ashby improves to 16-3 overall (7-0 Valley District) and extends its winning streak to nine straight games. Spotswood’s eight-game winning streak is snapped as the Trailblazers drop to 14-4 overall (5-1 Valley District).

The two teams are scheduled to play again next Tuesday in Penn Laird in the regular-season finale for both squads. The Knight will clinch the Valley District Championship with another win over the Trailblazers. Spotswood has a game against Rockbridge County scheduled for Monday prior to the second showdown with Turner Ashby.

