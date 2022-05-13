Advertisement

Turner Ashby defeats Spotswood to take control of Valley District softball race

Turner Ashby picked up a critical win Thursday night in pursuit of the Valley District title.
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby picked up a critical win Thursday night in pursuit of the Valley District softball title.

The Knights defeated Spotswood, 9-2, in Bridgewater. Both teams entered the night unbeaten in district play. Turner Ashby improves to 16-3 overall (7-0 Valley District) and extends its winning streak to nine straight games. Spotswood’s eight-game winning streak is snapped as the Trailblazers drop to 14-4 overall (5-1 Valley District).

The two teams are scheduled to play again next Tuesday in Penn Laird in the regular-season finale for both squads. The Knight will clinch the Valley District Championship with another win over the Trailblazers. Spotswood has a game against Rockbridge County scheduled for Monday prior to the second showdown with Turner Ashby.

To see more high school spring sports scores, click here.

