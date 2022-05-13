Advertisement

Virginia gas price average sets new record high

Many Virginia Metro areas are within a few pennies of tying or breaking their all-time record...
Many Virginia Metro areas are within a few pennies of tying or breaking their all-time record high gas prices.(WFIE)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Virginia’s state gas price average for regular unleaded hit a new record high overnight, just two months after breaking a 14-year-old record. According to AAA, the Virginia gas price average is $4.26 – up a penny overnight and up a penny over the old record of $4.25.

The Virginia diesel average also set a new record high at $5.56 – up a penny overnight, up 7 cents in the past week and up 60 cents in the past month.

The national average retail price for a gallon of regular, self-service gasoline also set a new record today at $4.43 per gallon.

“As long as supplies remain tight, it will be hard for crude oil prices to fall and consumers will in turn face higher prices at the pump,” said Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “It now costs drivers in the U.S. about $25 more to fill up their gas tank than a year ago.”

Pump prices are on the rise again primarily due to the high cost of crude oil. At the beginning of the week, the price of crude oil slid below $100 per barrel due to global market concern that crude demand will suffer as COVID lockdowns in China remain in place.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police came to the bus after it pulled over on Parkersburg Turnpike Thursday afternoon after...
Staunton PD investigating alleged assault on school bus
Graduates at Blue Ridge Community College in 2018.
BRCC graduation postponed to May 16
Picnic tables at Ridgeview Park were destroyed, and staff suspect it happened Friday, May 6.
Vandals do $3,000 in damage to Waynesboro park
Virginian’s law says hunters are allowed to retrieve dogs even when the property owner has...
Private property owners sue over Virginia’s hunting dog law
Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby Lee Elementary School were renamed Mountain View High...
Shenandoah County School Board discusses the restoration of confederate school names

Latest News

One man dead after crash in Page County Wednesday
Virginia State Police
VSP investigating fatal crash in Page County
Dayside Weather Forecast 5/13/2022
Dayside Weather Forecast 5/13/2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries 5/13/2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries 5/13/2022