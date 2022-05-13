Virginia gas price average sets new record high

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Virginia’s state gas price average for regular unleaded hit a new record high overnight, just two months after breaking a 14-year-old record. According to AAA, the Virginia gas price average is $4.26 – up a penny overnight and up a penny over the old record of $4.25.

The Virginia diesel average also set a new record high at $5.56 – up a penny overnight, up 7 cents in the past week and up 60 cents in the past month.

The national average retail price for a gallon of regular, self-service gasoline also set a new record today at $4.43 per gallon.

“As long as supplies remain tight, it will be hard for crude oil prices to fall and consumers will in turn face higher prices at the pump,” said Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “It now costs drivers in the U.S. about $25 more to fill up their gas tank than a year ago.”

Pump prices are on the rise again primarily due to the high cost of crude oil. At the beginning of the week, the price of crude oil slid below $100 per barrel due to global market concern that crude demand will suffer as COVID lockdowns in China remain in place.

