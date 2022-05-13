Virginia legislators and local advocates hold virtual webinar to discuss leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Organizing put on a virtual webinar event on Friday for Virginia legislators and local advocates to have a discussion and answer questions about the implications of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion of Roe v. Wade has on the community.

”Legal rights don’t automatically translate into care... Abortion can still be very costly for people or it can be physically far out of reach. We know that the vast majority of cities and counties in Virginia don’t have a clinic that can perform abortion care,” Del. Sally Hudson of Virginia’s 57th district said in the webinar.

However, legislators in the meeting said Virginia is in the clear, for now, if the rights do get handed over to the states.

”We are actually in a much better place today than a number of states, but we have got to fight to protect and expand on that access,” Sen. Jennifer McClellan said in the webinar.

The Staunton community along with others across the state and country will be holding a “Bans Off Our Bodies” protest Saturday.

” There are hundreds of people all with the same message, all fighting the same thing that does ripple back to our elected officials whether we know it or not, it does and it matters,” Jennifer Lewis, a Staunton advocate said in the webinar.

She also made a call to action for people to show up to these protests to show not only elected officials but those at home that they lived in a supportive community.

”It really matters to those who might not have the courage or the ability to show up, they might have a whole bunch of different things going on that they can’t physically show up on Saturday so you being there shows them that they live in a supportive community,” Lewis said in the webinar.

These protests are just the beginning of many expected to happen in the coming months.

Saturday’s “Bans Off Our Bodies” protest will begin at 2 p.m. at the Augusta County Courthouse in downtown Staunton.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.