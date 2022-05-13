VSP investigating fatal crash in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper E. Smith is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Page County. The crash occurred on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. along US Highway 340, a tenth of a mile north of Route 658 (Almond Drive).

A 2005 Ford F-150 was attempting a left turn onto US Highway 340 from a private drive when it collided with a southbound 2014 Mack truck.

The driver of the Ford, 75-year-old James W. Mann, of Rileyville, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Page Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Mann was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Mack, a 54-year-old male of Shenandoah, Va., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.