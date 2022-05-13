Advertisement

WNBA’s Griner appears in Moscow court for detention hearing

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's...
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky, Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Griner remains in Russia two months after she was detained arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February. Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in a Moscow court Friday for a hearing on whether her detention will be extended.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The Biden administration says Griner, 31, is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.

