Bridgewater falls to Shenandoah in ODAC Baseball Tournament, Long named Pitcher of the Year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College baseball team is now one loss away from elimination from the ODAC Tournament.

The Eagles lost to Shenandoah, 9-3, Friday afternoon at Truist Point in High Point, North Carolina in a first round game during the second weekend of the ODAC Tournament.

Bridgewater will meet top-seeded Lynchburg in an elimination game Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Reid Long named ODAC Pitcher of the Year

Bridgewater sophomore right-handed pitcher Reid Long has been named ODAC Pitcher of the Year. Long entered Friday as one of three players in NCAA Division III with 11 wins on the mound this season to go along with a 1.77 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 71 innings pitched.

Long started for the Eagles in Friday’s loss to Shenandoah. He logged 5.1 innings pitched while allowing eight hits and six earned runs to go along with four strikeouts and two walks.

