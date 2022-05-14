Chances to see showers and storms continue

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening and warm with temperatures in the 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms should be over by 10pm, but a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out through the overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing after midnight. Pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day with patchy fog early. Mild to start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Some clouds throughout the day with a fair amount of sunshine. Scattered showers and storms developing anywhere from 3-9pm. We may see and isolated strong to severe storm with damaging winds and large hail being the threats. Very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

More clouds than sun into the evening with scattered showers and storms sticking around until about 9pm. A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Only a stray shower or storm possible heading into the overnight as some clouds stick around. Cloud cover isn’t necessarily favorable for the lunar eclipse but there will be breaks in the clouds. Pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. A few showers and storms arriving anywhere from 11am-3pm out ahead of a cold front. Showers and storms could be on the severe side with damaging winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado possible. Greater severe threat east of the Blue Ridge. Windy during the day as the cold front passes with wind gusts 30-40 mph. Quieting down late in the afternoon as some clouds stick around. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A nice evening with clear skies and temperatures falling into the 60s. Wind calming down by sunset. Clear skies throughout the evening and overnight behind the front as overnight lows will be pleasant in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. A few passing clouds otherwise completely sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Breezy during the daytime. Warm in the evening with temperatures in the 70s as wind subsides. Adding just a few clouds overnight, otherwise clear. Overnight lows pleasant in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. More clouds than sun by the afternoon and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s as we add more clouds. Scattered showers after midnight as our next system approaches. Overnight lows pleasant in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: A few showers in the morning and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. More clouds than sun throughout the day with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening associated with a warm front. Very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered showers and storms around until the early overnight. Pleasant with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Some clouds around for the day and very warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Very warm in the evening with temperatures in the 80s with some clouds into the overnight. Mild overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is still going on in West Virginia. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

