JMU defeats UConn, advances to second round of NCAA Tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s lacrosse team is moving on in the NCAA Tournament.

The Dukes defeated UConn, 14-7, Friday night at the Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore, Maryland in a first-round matchup.

Seven different players scored a goal for JMU, led by Taylor Marchetti who finished with four scores on the night. Isabella Peterson, Kacey Knobloch, Tai Jankowski, and Katie Checkosky recorded multi-goal efforts with two goals apiece. Molly Dougherty had seven saves for James Madison while Mairead Durkin was a menace on defense with eight forced turnovers and seven ground balls.

JMU improves to 14-4 overall and has now won 11 straight games. The Dukes advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and will meet No. 6 seed Loyola on the Greyhounds’ home field Sunday at 1 p.m. in Baltimore. You can watch the game with an ESPN+ subscription.

