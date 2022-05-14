Mary Baldwin University receives gift to fund new college

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin University has received a generous gift from 1967 graduate Susan Nolan Palmer. Her support will help establish Palmer College of Professional Studies.

“It’s about getting students into the workforce as soon as possible,” said Will Webb, the Vice President of Palmer College.

The new program will allow students to prepare for industries in high demand, such as teaching and marketing.

“We are creating an opportunity pipeline connecting our students with businesses in Virginia,” added Webb.

With the flexibility of in-person and online classes, nontraditional students will have the chance to balance school with other responsibilities, while learning from specially trained faculty and staff.

“People often say education is too expensive and takes too long to complete,” said Webb. “At Palmer College, it’s about creating meaningful connections between students and employers.”

The University aims to use the new college to grow its student population by 1,500 students. Palmer College will also offer a variety of co-op opportunities to provide networking opportunities and increase students’ exposure to the workforce.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.