More rounds of showers this weekend

SATURDAY: Mild in the morning and cloudy with areas of fog, temperatures in the 60s. Scattered showers on and off for the day, more waves of rain. Then a few storms in the afternoon and into the early evening. There can be pockets of heavy rain at times, especially in any storms. Highs in the low to mid 70s, fluctuating into the 60s with rain. Feeling warm and humid. Heavy rain in any storm.

Mild in the evening with temperatures into the 60s. Spotty showers and some fog. Cloudy overnight with lows in the low 60s with fog.

SUNDAY: Another mild start with temperatures in the 60s and rather cloudy and fog. More clouds than sun for the day but warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few scattered storms in the afternoon into the early evening, generally about 4-9pm. Locally heavy rain in any storm. An isolated severe storm possible with damaging winds and hail the main threat.

A warm evening with temperatures in the 60s. Storms are still possible through about 9pm, and then isolated through midnight. Cloudy with fog overnight with lows in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Mild to start with more clouds than sun and temperatures in the 60s. Staying rather cloudy for the day but feeling warm once again with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few afternoon storms ahead of a cold front. An isolated severe storm possible with damaging winds and hail.

A mild evening with temperatures in the 70s and more comfortable overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s as the humidity drops.

TUESDAY: A rather cloudy but mild start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Keeping the clouds around for the day with a few peeks of sun and feeling warm. Highs in the mid 70s. A warm evening with temperatures still in the 70s and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Some clouds to start but comfortable with temperatures rising into the 60s. Some more sunshine into the afternoon and feeling warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A warm evening staying in the 70s and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun to start and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 60s. Staying rather cloudy for the day but feeling warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s! A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Some clouds into the afternoon and very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is still going on in West Virginia. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

