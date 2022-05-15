Advertisement

Eastern Mennonite boys ready for H.S. Golf Championship

By Peri Sheinin
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eastern Mennonite High School boys golf team is preparing to play in the VISAA Championship on Monday.

The Flames are the top-ranked VISAA Division III team in Virginia. According to head coach Chris Slonaker, the players are feeling ready to perform on the biggest stage.

“We’ve been one of the best teams for a few years now and haven’t brought home the title,” said Chris Slonaker. “These guys are confident people and we have three seniors who are confident as well.”

Senior Adam Hatter said the depth of the team could allow the Flames to outcompete their opponents.

“We’ve been here before so it takes off a lot of pressure,” said Hatter. “All six of us can beat the other people and that gives us a greater chance to win.”

Senior Ryan Slonaker shared his motivation to lift the trophy in his final season with the Flames.

“We know what it takes. We’re going to go out there and play on a high level like we always do,” said Slonaker. “We’ve been hungry the past few years, and we’re definitely hungry now.”

The VISAA Golf Championship will be held on Monday at Meadowbrook Country Club in Richmond.

