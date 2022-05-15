FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun into the evening with a few showers and storms around mainly before sunset. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s. Only a stray shower or storm possible heading into the overnight as plenty of clouds stick around. Cloud cover is not favorable for the lunar eclipse but there will be breaks in the clouds so chances are you’ll see something but not a clear shot. Pleasant overnight with areas of fog and lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

MONDAY: A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as any showers and storms that fire up midday could be severe.

A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Patchy fog before 8am. Likely a few showers and maybe a storm by 9am in our West Virginia locations. A few showers and storms arriving anywhere from 11am-3pm in the Valley out ahead of a cold front. Showers and storms will be isolated in coverage but anything that fires up could be severe with damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado being threats. The earlier the storms arrive, the lower the chance of seeing severe weather. Later arrival creates a better chance.

Windy during the day as the cold front passes with wind gusts 25-35 mph, up to 40 mph in West Virginia. Quieting down late in the afternoon as some clouds stick around and possibly a stray shower or storm. Warm with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

A nice evening with clear skies and temperatures falling into the 60s. Wind calming down by sunset. Clear skies throughout the evening and overnight behind the front as overnight lows will be pleasant in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. A few passing clouds otherwise completely sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Breezy throughout the day.

A warm and nice evening with clear skies and temperatures in the 70s. Breeze subsides by sunset. Adding some clouds throughout the night and turning chilly with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Increasing clouds for the afternoon and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s and cloudy. Scattered showers after sunset as our next system approaches. Overnight lows pleasant in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: A few showers in the morning and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. More clouds than sun throughout the day with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening associated with a warm front. Very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered showers and storms around until around sunset with a stray shower or storm leftover until around midnight. Mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds around for the day and very warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Very warm in the evening with temperatures in the 80s with some clouds into the overnight. Mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. A stray shower or storm for the afternoon and early evening. Plenty of clouds for the evening and overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is still going on in West Virginia. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

