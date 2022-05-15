Advertisement

JMU lacrosse falls to Loyola in second round of NCAA tournament

By Peri Sheinin and TJ Eck
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison lacrosse fell to sixth-seeded Loyola in the second round of the NCAA Lacrosse Tournament.

The tenth-ranked Dukes end their season with a 14-5 record that includes an undefeated 6-0 stint in conference play.

Sophomore Katelyn Morgan and redshirt sophomore Isabella Peterson scored two goals each for the purple and gold. The Greyhounds dominated the Dukes on offense, with 22 shots on goal compared to the Dukes’ 13. Loyola won the ground ball battle and had double the number of draw controls compared to James Madson.

Loyola faces third-ranked Boston College in the NCAA quarterfinal round on Thursday.

