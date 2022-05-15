Recover Virginia searching for partners for Recover Fest 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Recover Fest 2021 organizers are continuing to combat the meth and opioid crisis in Virginia through the work of their community-centered non-profit Recover Virginia.

The team successfully organized two events last year in Lexington at Hulls and Recover Fest 2021 in Staunton st Sunspots Pavilion. Proceeds were donated to support Rockbridge Area Health Center’s Mountain View Recovery Program, the Augusta County LEAD Program, the Institute for Reform and Solutions, and this year’s Recover Fest.

Despite national and state-level programs to address substance use disorder (SUD), more people are struggling with SUD than ever before. Recover Virginia is continuing to support those in the surrounding Virginia communities addressing SUD’s by building upon last year’s success to launch Recover Fest 2022.

This year’s event will take place on September 17 in Covington at the Jackson River Sports Complex.

The organization is seeking community partners to optimize access to recovery, harm reduction, and mental health support resources and services.

Contact Katrina Broughman, the Executive Director of Recover Virginia, at katrina@recoverva.org to become a community partner. For more information on Recover Fest, click here.

