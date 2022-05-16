Area Rotary Clubs bring back Strawberry Festival

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Four area rotary clubs are bringing back the Strawberry Festival.

The Harrisonburg Rotary Club, The Rotary Club of Rockingham-Massanutten, The Bridgewater Rotary Club, and The Rotary Club of Rockingham County are coming together to bring back the event.

“Everybody loves strawberries, and it’s that time of year where they are available,” Jim Elmore, member of Rotary Club of Rockingham County said.

Like many things, it has had to be put on the back burner the last two years due to the pandemic, but this year it’s back.

There will be strawberries, and strawberry flavored and filled desserts for the public to enjoy. There will also be live music and games for kids, making it something all ages can enjoy.

“There will be food trucks that people can purchase food from, and we’re gonna have children’s games and bouncy houses, a rock-climbing wall,” Elmore said.

The festival is put on to raise money to make childcare more affordable in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. The event is free to attend, but there will be fundraising done as well.

“We are gonna try to raise a little bit of money from the sale of our strawberry-based desserts, and those funds will go towards making child care more affordable for people in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County that struggle to pay for childcare,” Elmore said.

The Strawberry Festival is happening Saturday, May 21st in the parking lot at City Hall in Harrisonburg from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Good tasting treats will be available, we want people to come out we hope they can understand the cause we’re supporting is a good cause and help us with that as well as just come on out and have a good time,” Elmore said.

