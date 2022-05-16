Advertisement

Biden to award public safety medals of valor at White House ceremony

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, May 15, 2022, honoring the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to award public safety officer medals of valor Monday at the White House.

The individuals are receiving them for “extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty.”

On Sunday, Biden spoke at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol, honoring law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021.

He also addressed the mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, that happened Saturday. Officials said the gunman had researched the local demographics while looking for places with a high concentration of Black people.

Biden said people “must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America.”

“No one understands this more than the people sitting in front of me,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ban off Our Bodies protest in Staunton on May 14.
Bans Off Our Bodies protest held in Staunton on Saturday
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday
A haboob hits northwest Iowa bringing 70+ mph winds and low visibility Thursday
Intense dust storm caught on video in Iowa
27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Court date continued for Bridgewater College shooting suspect

Latest News

Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary...
Reversing Trump, Biden signs order to deploy US troops to Somalia
Transporter Jo Navarro, right, prepares to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at...
US deaths from COVID hit 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years in
LIVE: Biden awards public safety officer medals of valor
Edibles that often look like popular candies and cereals might be enticing to kids, but they...
FDA issues warning against children eating THC-infused candies, cereals
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,936 Monday