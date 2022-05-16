Cory Bigsby’s attorney files motion to reconsider bond for third time

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - The lawyer for Cory Bigsby has asked a judge to reconsider bond for the third time, according to WVEC.

Cory is the father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Cory has been in jail since February on child neglect charges unrelated to his son’s disappearance.

WVEC reports Bigsby’s newly-hired lawyer cited more than 20 reasons why the judge should reconsider the bond.

That includes a claim that Hampton Police denied Bigsby his right to counsel when he was first brought in for questioning.

Bigsby’s next court date is scheduled for June 13.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.