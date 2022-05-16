Advertisement

Cory Bigsby’s attorney files motion to reconsider bond for third time

Cory Bigsby has been in jail since February on child neglect charges unrelated to his son's...
Cory Bigsby has been in jail since February on child neglect charges unrelated to his son's disappearance.(Courtesy Photos)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - The lawyer for Cory Bigsby has asked a judge to reconsider bond for the third time, according to WVEC.

Cory is the father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Cory has been in jail since February on child neglect charges unrelated to his son’s disappearance.

WVEC reports Bigsby’s newly-hired lawyer cited more than 20 reasons why the judge should reconsider the bond.

That includes a claim that Hampton Police denied Bigsby his right to counsel when he was first brought in for questioning.

Bigsby’s next court date is scheduled for June 13.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Ban off Our Bodies protest in Staunton on May 14.
Bans Off Our Bodies protest held in Staunton on Saturday
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday
A haboob hits northwest Iowa bringing 70+ mph winds and low visibility Thursday
Intense dust storm caught on video in Iowa
27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Court date continued for Bridgewater College shooting suspect

Latest News

Recyclable containers used by Chew Dat Foods
Shenandoah County woman cutting down on single-use plastics through small business
Gov. Youngkin announces Violence Crime Task Force
Child safety seat technician adjusting car seat
HFD safety specialist explains why not to buy child safety items secondhand
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Many stores in town are out of stock or short-handed.
Formula shortage impacting shelters in the Valley