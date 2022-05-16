Cory Bigsby’s attorney files motion to reconsider bond for third time
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - The lawyer for Cory Bigsby has asked a judge to reconsider bond for the third time, according to WVEC.
Cory is the father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Cory has been in jail since February on child neglect charges unrelated to his son’s disappearance.
WVEC reports Bigsby’s newly-hired lawyer cited more than 20 reasons why the judge should reconsider the bond.
That includes a claim that Hampton Police denied Bigsby his right to counsel when he was first brought in for questioning.
Bigsby’s next court date is scheduled for June 13.
