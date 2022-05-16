Advertisement

Formula shortage impacting shelters in the Valley

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Across the country, parents are struggling to find formula for their infants as nationwide out-of-stock levels hit 43% last week.

And shelters here in the Valley are being impacted as well. Mercy House, a homeless shelter for families with dependent children says these items are normally well-stocked, but now they are down to just a few cans in their pantry.

The Executive Director says families they’ve recently helped out of the shelter have been struggling with the shortage and higher prices on other childcare items.

“We have several families that we’ve placed back into housing that were formerly homeless, that have babies and young children. They are struggling right now with the cost of keeping up with formula, which is extremely expensive and things like diapers and wipes. Most people know how expensive it is to have a baby but when you’re on the razor’s edge and you can barely make your rent it’s extremely tough,” Executive Director of Mercy House Shannon Porter said.

Porter adds that staff assist families with signing up for WIC benefits to help combat these issues, and an even bigger problem being addressed is making sure babies are getting the correct formula.

