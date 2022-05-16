HFD safety specialist explains why not to buy child safety items secondhand

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As yard sale season kicks off around the Valley, a safety specialist wants to remind you there are things you should avoid buying secondhand.

Brianna Petit, a child safety seat technician with the Harrisonburg Fire Department, says car seats of any type are items that should be bought as brand new. If you do buy these items after they’ve been used, she says you could be putting your child’s safety at risk.

“I always like to emphasize trying to buy a new car seat. You can’t bargain your child’s safety, purchasing a used car seat you never know if that car seat was in a car crash, and if that car seat was in a car crash it has weakened that child restraint,” Petit said.

She adds it’s important to make sure your child is in the correct seat for their height and weight. The Harrisonburg Fire Department also offers car seat inspections and new free car seats to those who are in need.

