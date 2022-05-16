Historic Silver Lake Mill now hosting events

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - A building that houses 200 years of local history is now offering the public a chance to enjoy it for meetings and events.

The Silver Lake Mill in Dayton was built in 1822, and was used as a grist, flour, and sawmill by various groups and businesses over the years.

In 2000, Cheryl Lyon purchased and renovated the property with the help of the local community, and now she wants to provide a space for small groups to enjoy and show the history of the site.

“This mill when it was renovated, the workers were from this community surrounding Silver Lake and they played a very big role. The neighborhood played a huge role in the renovation of this place and it’s only right that these people would be able to come here and enjoy it,” owner Cheryl Lyon explained.

The events are limited to a guest count of 49 people, and you can find more details by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.