Local law enforcement agencies honor fallen officers

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Several local law enforcement agencies gathered Monday morning on the Bridgewater College campus for a flag-raising ceremony to honor fallen officers.

The ceremony is held each year to kick off National Police Week but was moved to the college this year to honor fallen Bridgewater College Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson.

The ceremony also honored other officers from the area who were killed in the line of duty over the years. It marked an important moment of reflection in a year with several officer-involved shootings.

“It’s very tragic, all the recent events with law enforcement losing their lives in the line of duty. However, with events like this, it really helps people to focus on the human aspect of the police officers, their families, their spouses,” said Bridgewater Police Chief Phillip Read.

It was a somber moment for the Bridgewater community as local leaders and many community members joined multiple law enforcement agencies to honor the fallen heroes.

“It’s very important to have that focus during National Police Week to honor and remember all the officers. It really makes you think about what they truly endure,” said Read.

Read says he is grateful for all that the surrounding community has done to support law enforcement since the Bridgewater shooting.

“The support is overwhelming, how much they’ve cared for us, given us thank you’s and appreciations, and just everything they’ve done for us and the Bridgewater College Police Department. We definitely feel very supported here in Bridgewater,” said Read.

