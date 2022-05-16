New Market PD investigating armed robbery

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - On May 16, 2022 around 5:45 a.m., the New Market Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at Bo’s Express located at 163 West Old Cross Road.

The suspect, described as a dark-skinned male wearing dark-colored clothing with a mask entered the business and demanded money while displaying a firearm. New Market Police Chief Chris Rinker says no injuries were reported.

Investigators say the suspect left the business in what appears to be a 2017-2018 Hyundai Elantra, dark in color, with no front license plate.

If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, contact the New Market Police Department at 540-740-3776 (office) or at 540-459-6101 (dispatch).

