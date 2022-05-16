Advertisement

New Market PD investigating armed robbery

The suspect, described as a dark-skinned male wearing dark-colored clothing with a mask entered...
The suspect, described as a dark-skinned male wearing dark-colored clothing with a mask entered the business and demanded money while displaying a firearm.(New Market Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - On May 16, 2022 around 5:45 a.m., the New Market Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at Bo’s Express located at 163 West Old Cross Road.

The suspect, described as a dark-skinned male wearing dark-colored clothing with a mask entered the business and demanded money while displaying a firearm. New Market Police Chief Chris Rinker says no injuries were reported.

Investigators say the suspect left the business in what appears to be a 2017-2018 Hyundai Elantra, dark in color, with no front license plate.

Investigators say the suspect left the business in what appears to be a 2017-2018 Hyundai...
Investigators say the suspect left the business in what appears to be a 2017-2018 Hyundai Elantra, dark in color, with no front license plate. (New Market Police Department)

If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, contact the New Market Police Department at 540-740-3776 (office) or at 540-459-6101 (dispatch).

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cold front crosses Monday
Ban off Our Bodies protest in Staunton on May 14.
Bans Off Our Bodies protest held in Staunton on Saturday
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
A haboob hits northwest Iowa bringing 70+ mph winds and low visibility Thursday
Intense dust storm caught on video in Iowa
Area Rotary Clubs bring back Strawberry Festival

Latest News

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Hwy. just north...
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,936 Monday
Recyclable containers used by Chew Dat Foods
Shenandoah County woman cutting down on single-use plastics through small business
Child safety seat technician adjusting car seat
HFD safety specialist explains why not to buy child safety items secondhand