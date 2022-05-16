Advertisement

Reversing Trump, Biden signs order to deploy US troops to Somalia

Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary...
Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin requested the deployment. (White House)
By AAMER MADHANI
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday signed an order to deploy U.S. troops to Somalia amid heightened concerns about the country’s Islamic extremist rebels, known as al-Shabab. The move is a reversal of President Donald Trump’s late-term decision to remove nearly all 700 Special Operator forces that had been operating there.

Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin requested the deployment “to reestablish a persistent U.S. military presence in Somalia to enable a more effective fight against al-Shabaab, which has increased in strength and poses a heightened threat.”

The official, who requested anonymity to discuss a decision that has been formally announced, said American forces already in the region would be repositioned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ban off Our Bodies protest in Staunton on May 14.
Bans Off Our Bodies protest held in Staunton on Saturday
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday
A haboob hits northwest Iowa bringing 70+ mph winds and low visibility Thursday
Intense dust storm caught on video in Iowa
27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Court date continued for Bridgewater College shooting suspect

Latest News

Transporter Jo Navarro, right, prepares to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at...
US deaths from COVID hit 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years in
LIVE: Biden awards public safety officer medals of valor
Edibles that often look like popular candies and cereals might be enticing to kids, but they...
FDA issues warning against children eating THC-infused candies, cereals
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,936 Monday