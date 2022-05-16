Shenandoah County woman cutting down on single-use plastics through small business

MAURERTOWN, Va. (WHSV) - A Shenandoah County woman is doing her part to help decrease her environmental impact through her small business.

Jennifer Hanger of Maurertown owns Chew Dat Foods, a homemade dog food company.

Hanger has been raising and showing Saint Bernards for nearly 50 years, and the business came about after recipe requests for the dog food from her family and friends.

Hanger packages the food in reusable plastic buckets, which are then washed, dried, and sanitized. She says the process has been loved by her customers across the state, and adds she feels good knowing she’s helping peoples’ pets and keeping 30,000 single-use plastic containers out of landfills.

“It’s good for the animals, but I really like knowing that I’m doing something to help the environment because I’m not contributing to an already overwhelming plastic disaster that we’re creating,” Hanger explained.

The containers are collected monthly and Hanger says she also uses other materials from the food preparation like cardboard in her home garden.

