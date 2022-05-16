Advertisement

Sunrises moving earlier than 6 am this week

The sun rising in Staunton Sunday morning.
The sun rising in Staunton Sunday morning.(Tony Alverson)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Sunday was certainly eventful with a total lunar eclipse occuring! As summer draws closer, sunrises continue to become earlier and earlier.

Gaining Daylight

We will be gaining 11 minutes of daylight over the course of this week. By Monday, May 23rd, we’ll have 14 hours and 29 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 31 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise moves from 6:03 am to 5:57 am while sunset moves from 8:21 pm to 8:26 pm. This is the first time the sun will rise before 6 am since July 9th of last year. We’ll have sunrises before 6 am until July 10th this year.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Monday, May 16th, 4:26 am4 min47°above Wabove SSE
Monday, May 16th, 9:05 pm7 min64°above WSWabove NE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
Third Quarter MoonSunday, May 22nd, 2:43 pm
New MoonMonday, May 30th, 7:30 am
First Quarter MoonTuesday, June 7th, 10:48 am
Full MoonTuesday, June 14th, 7:51 am

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be on Tuesday, June 14th at 7:51 am and is known as the Strawberry Moon. This is because in North America, strawberries are harvested around this time. Some other names for this moon include the Rose Moon and Hot Moon which represents the beginning of summer heat.

Other Interesting Events

On Wednesday, May 18th, Mars will be passing Neptune at its closest approach in the low part of the southeastern sky before dawn. You’ll be able to view them both together in a telescope. People in the Southern Hemisphere will have a better view of this as this will occur higher in the sky in those locations.

Mars and Neptune will be at some of its closest points Wednesday morning
Mars and Neptune will be at some of its closest points Wednesday morning(Stellarium)

On Sunday, May 22nd, the moon will be located very close to Saturn in the southeastern sky before dawn. Saturn will be a yellowish dot a palm’s width above the moon. Mars, Venus, and Jupiter won’t be too far away to their left which could create a good photo opportunity.

Saturn will be near the moon Sunday morning with Mars, Jupiter, and Venus not too far away
Saturn will be near the moon Sunday morning with Mars, Jupiter, and Venus not too far away(Stellarium)

