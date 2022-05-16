Sunrises moving earlier than 6 am this week
(WHSV) - Sunday was certainly eventful with a total lunar eclipse occuring! As summer draws closer, sunrises continue to become earlier and earlier.
Gaining Daylight
We will be gaining 11 minutes of daylight over the course of this week. By Monday, May 23rd, we’ll have 14 hours and 29 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 31 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise moves from 6:03 am to 5:57 am while sunset moves from 8:21 pm to 8:26 pm. This is the first time the sun will rise before 6 am since July 9th of last year. We’ll have sunrises before 6 am until July 10th this year.
ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)
|Date
|Visible
|Max Height
|Appears
|Disappears
|Monday, May 16th, 4:26 am
|4 min
|47°
|above W
|above SSE
|Monday, May 16th, 9:05 pm
|7 min
|64°
|above WSW
|above NE
Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:
|Moon Phase
|Date and Time
|Third Quarter Moon
|Sunday, May 22nd, 2:43 pm
|New Moon
|Monday, May 30th, 7:30 am
|First Quarter Moon
|Tuesday, June 7th, 10:48 am
|Full Moon
|Tuesday, June 14th, 7:51 am
Next Full Moon
The next full moon will be on Tuesday, June 14th at 7:51 am and is known as the Strawberry Moon. This is because in North America, strawberries are harvested around this time. Some other names for this moon include the Rose Moon and Hot Moon which represents the beginning of summer heat.
Other Interesting Events
On Wednesday, May 18th, Mars will be passing Neptune at its closest approach in the low part of the southeastern sky before dawn. You’ll be able to view them both together in a telescope. People in the Southern Hemisphere will have a better view of this as this will occur higher in the sky in those locations.
On Sunday, May 22nd, the moon will be located very close to Saturn in the southeastern sky before dawn. Saturn will be a yellowish dot a palm’s width above the moon. Mars, Venus, and Jupiter won’t be too far away to their left which could create a good photo opportunity.
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.