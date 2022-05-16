VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At 1:27 on Wednesday, May 11, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Hwy. just north of Sunset Hill Ln.

A 2001 Toyota Echo was traveling south on Little Calf Pasture Hwy. when it reportedly crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming 2007 Chevrolet 3500.

The driver of the Toyota, 35-year-old Trenton A. H. Manwill of North Garden, Va., died at the scene. State police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 59-year-old Joseph R. Madden of Staunton, was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

