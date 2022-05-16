Woodstock bookstore donates to local schools

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -

Nestled in the Fort Valley Nursery Garden Center in Woodstock lives a small but mighty bookstore. It’s called Boo’s Books and the owners, John and Kara Fogle, decided they wanted to help some local schools.

Each quarter, the Fogles will be collecting gently used children’s books. Those books will be sold at the store, $1 for paperback and $2 for hardcover. From there, 50% of those proceeds will go to a school to purchase new books for the libraries.

Kara Fogle is a former school teacher in Shenandoah County. She says she wants to keep inspiring and helping children through books.

“Being able to just share a love of reading with children has been so amazing. When I was younger, people did that for me and it changed who I am. So seeing a child light up and experience something completely new that they can’t get from a different source, like TV or something like that, is so unique and special,” said Kara Fogle.

Most recently, the bookstore donated over $330 to W. W. Robinson Elementary in Woodstock. This quarter, the store is raising money for Sandy Hook Elementary in Strasburg.

To donate, you can drop the books off at the store in Woodstock. It’s right off of exit 283 on I-81. The store just asks the books are not too worn.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.