Youngkin announces Violent Crime Task Force

(Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the creation of a Violent Crime Task Force to reduce violent crime in cities and communities across the Commonwealth, according to Youngkin’s team.

“There is a clear recognition of a violent crime crisis in Virginia and my administration is committed to joining with community leaders, law enforcement, and Virginians around solutions with the Violent Crime task force. We will take a comprehensive look at how we can address the rise in violent crime by providing more law enforcement resources, creating alternative and after-school activities for children, and addressing the fear that results in witnesses failing to show up for a criminal hearing,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The task force will be led by Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier, with additional leadership provided by the Chief Deputy Attorney General Chuck Slemp.

Additional participants include leaders from the Governor’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office, the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Department of Criminal Justice Services, Virginia State Police, and others.

The task force will recommend executive, administrative, and legislative actions on an ongoing basis to the Governor.

