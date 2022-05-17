Augusta County woman dies from her injuries in Tuesday crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Last Tuesday, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Stuarts Draft Highway (Route 340), just north of Gloucester Road.

According to a release, a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north on Route 340 when a Toyota Rav4 pulled into the road from a parking lot.

State Police said the Malibu couldn’t avoid the Toyota and hit it on the driver’s side. The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to overturn.

The driver of the Malibu, Britney N. Comer, 19, of Stuarts Draft, was transported for treatment of minor injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Toyota, Nancy L. Bartley, 70, of Stuarts Draft, was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center where on May 15, she died from her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

